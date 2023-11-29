Russia Claims Capture of Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russia said on Wednesday its armed forces had taken control of Khromove, a small village on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow's troops seized Bakhmut in May after one of the bloodiest battles of its 21-month military offensive.

"Troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, improved their positions along the front line and liberated the village of Artemovskoye," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing, referring to the village by a previous version of its name.

AFP was unable to verify the claim.