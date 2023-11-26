Russia Says Downed Ukrainian Drones Over 3 Regions

Russia said Sunday it had downed Ukrainian drones over four regions, including Moscow, as well as two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea headed for Russia.

Moscow said the drone attacks hit border regions and regions close to Moscow, the day after Kyiv reported what it called the largest drone attack on Ukraine since Moscow launched its offensive in February last year.

"Air defense destroyed four Ukranian drones over the territory of the Bryansk, Smolensk and Tula regions," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Russia also reported some drones were shot down over the Moscow region.

The Russian army said it had also downed two Ukrainian missiles headed for Russia over the Azov Sea, between the two countries.

"Russian air defense located and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles in the air over the water area of the Azov Sea," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said its air defense had downed eight out of nine drones over the country on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ukraine said Moscow had launched 75 drones onto the country, mostly aimed at Kyiv.

The attack came as Kyiv marked Holodomor, the Stalin-era starvation that killed millions in Ukraine.