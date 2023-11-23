Kremlin Says ‘Regrets’ Armenia Snubbing Defense Summit

The Kremlin said Thursday that it "regretted" Armenia's decision to skip a summit of a Moscow-led security alliance, amid a souring of relations between the two ex-Soviet allies.

Neither Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nor his defense minister showed up to a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk on Thursday, which comes as Russia worries Yerevan could pull out of the alliance altogether.

When asked to comment on the absence of Armenia's delegation, the Kremlin said: "We can express regret in this regard."

"We hope that Armenia does not change the vector of its foreign policy and remains our ally... We will continue to talk to them," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter.