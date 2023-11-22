Russian Pop Song from 2004 Goes Viral on TikTok

A Russian pop song by singer Katya Lel has gone viral on TikTok this month with videos of women dancing in fur coats and hats with earflaps.

The viral version is a sped-up remix of the original “Moi Marmeladnyi (My Marmalade),” which was released in 2004.

Its lyrics roughly translate to: “Again, it feels like my head is spinning. My marmalade, I'm wrong.”