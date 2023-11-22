Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Pop Song from 2004 Goes Viral on TikTok

Updated:
A Russian pop song by singer Katya Lel has gone viral on TikTok this month with videos of women dancing in fur coats and hats with earflaps.

The viral version is a sped-up remix of the original “Moi Marmeladnyi (My Marmalade),” which was released in 2004.

Its lyrics roughly translate to: “Again, it feels like my head is spinning. My marmalade, I'm wrong.”

The song has reached 3rd place on Spotify’s Viral 50 - Global chart.

Russian-speaking TikTokers started using the original track in March for videos in which they describe different life situations, saying that they were wrong with the phrase “My marmalade, I’m wrong,” the independent news website Holod reported.

@vladollo @angelina ♬ Мой мармеладный (Я не права) - Катя Лель

This month, TikTok users from different countries adopted the sped-up version, creating videos where they dance and lip-sync to the song's rhythm.

Commenting on the trend, Lel said on her Instagram page on Tuesday that “life is unpredictable and full of surprises.”

