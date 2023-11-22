Russia Says Reporter Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russia said Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone struck a group of journalists in the frontline region of Zaporizhzhia, wounding a reporter from the Rossiya 24 state TV channel.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv's army of attacking its reporters, including last month when three correspondents from the Izvestia news outlet were injured by shelling in the Donetsk region.

"As a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a group of journalists, a correspondent of the Rossiya 24 TV channel, Boris Maksudov, was wounded by shrapnel," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

The reporter was given medical assistance and is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, it added.

At least 15 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its assault last February, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.