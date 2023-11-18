Ukraine Says 2 Killed in Russian Strikes Near Frontline

Ukraine said two first responders were killed and at least seven people injured in Russian rocket strikes on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.

The attacks came as Kyiv's air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight — the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

Ukrainian police said Russia fired a series of rocket strikes at the village of Komyshuvakha, close to the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia claimed to have annexed last year.

"As a result of the first two strikes, four local residents were injured and a fire broke out in a residential building," they said in a statement.

"When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, Russians conducted another strike. Two emergency service workers were killed, and three more were injured."

Separately, Ukraine's air force said Saturday it shot down 29 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones — also known as "kamikaze drones" because they are packed with explosives to detonate upon reaching their targets — fired by Russia.