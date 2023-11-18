Kyiv Reports Increase in Russian Overnight Drone Attacks

Ukraine's Air Force said Saturday Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight — the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have used attack and reconnaissance drones extensively throughout the 21-month war.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 29 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones — also known as "kamikaze drones" because they are packed with explosives to detonate upon reaching their targets — fired by Russia.

According to figures released by the Ukrainian Air Force, that is the most drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack since Sept. 30.

An energy facility was hit in the southern Odesa region, with the resulting fire quickly extinguished, Ukraine's emergency services said.

Separately, Ukraine's general staff said Saturday that its forces "continue to hold positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River."