Russians’ Real Estate Deals in Spain Hit Post-Crimea High – RBC

The number of real estate deals made by Russians in Spain has reached its highest level since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, the RBC news website reported Thursday, citing Spanish notary public data.

The 2,137 transactions on the purchase and sale of housing made by Russian nationals in January-June 2023 mark a 50% increase from the same period last year.

It is also the highest number of real estate deals since the record-setting 2,573 set in the first half of 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and came under Western sanctions.

Overall, Spain has seen a 7.5% drop in real estate transactions conducted by foreigners to a total of almost 68,000.