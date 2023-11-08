Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for ICC Judge

By AFP
Judge Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez. ICC

Moscow on Wednesday put another judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its wanted list, months after the Hague-based court announced that it would seek the arrest of President Vladimir Putin over war crime allegations.

A notice on the Russian Interior Ministry's website said that Judge Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez was "wanted in the framework of a criminal investigation," but it did not specify the allegations against Godinez.

Russia has issued similar arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several other judges. In September, authorities said they were seeking the arrest of the ICC president Piotr Hofmanski.

Earlier this year, the ICC called for Putin's arrest over his alleged responsibility for the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine. 

The Hague-based court also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, on similar charges.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists the warrant against Putin is "void."

However, the warrant has restricted the Russian leader's ability to travel abroad, as ICC member countries are expected to implement the court's warrants.

In August, Putin did not attend a BRICS summit in South Africa, saying he did not want to create "problems for our friends." He also skipped a G20 summit in India the following month. 

