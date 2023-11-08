Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for ICC Judge

Moscow on Wednesday put another judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its wanted list, months after the Hague-based court announced that it would seek the arrest of President Vladimir Putin over war crime allegations.

A notice on the Russian Interior Ministry's website said that Judge Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez was "wanted in the framework of a criminal investigation," but it did not specify the allegations against Godinez.

Russia has issued similar arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several other judges. In September, authorities said they were seeking the arrest of the ICC president Piotr Hofmanski.

Earlier this year, the ICC called for Putin's arrest over his alleged responsibility for the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine.