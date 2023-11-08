Car Bomb Kills Russia-Backed Politician in Eastern Ukraine

A Kremlin-backed politician was killed in a car bomb attack in the occupied Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, local media reported Wednesday, citing his son.

"As a result of an explosive device that detonated in Mikhail Filiponenko's car, the People's Council deputy received injuries incompatible with life," his son told the Luhansk Information Centre, a news agency run by Moscow-installed officials in the region.

The People's Council is the local parliament of Luhansk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it annexed last year despite not having full military control over them.

Filiponenko was a former head of Luhansk's local militia — a Moscow-backed separatist army that had been fighting against Kyiv since 2014.