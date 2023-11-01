N. Korea Sends Russia Artillery Rounds for Satellite Technical Advice – Seoul

North Korea has sent Russia over one million artillery shells to use in its war against Ukraine, with Pyongyang appearing to receive advice on the development of satellite technology in return, a South Korean lawmaker said Wednesday, citing information provided by Seoul's spy agency.

Russia and North Korea are both heavily sanctioned by Western nations — Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and Pyongyang for nuclear weapons testing.

In September, the countries' leaders, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, held a summit in Russia's Far East, with the United States subsequently claiming Pyongyang had begun supplying Moscow with weapons.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers at a closed-door parliamentary audit on Wednesday that North Korea had made at least 10 arms transfers to Russia since August.

"The NIS has learned that more than one million artillery rounds have been transferred," lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the audit.

"It's analyzed to be sufficient for around two months in the Russia-Ukraine war," Yoo added.