Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian Man Who Fought for Nazis

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian World War II veteran in Canada who fought alongside the Nazis after Russian investigators pressed genocide charges against him.

Yaroslav Hunka was celebrated in Canadia's parliament as a veteran who had “fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September.

It later emerged that 98-year-old Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, which is accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.

Hunka’s name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry, which lists Hunko as a Polish national born in the part of Ukraine that used to be eastern Poland, did not disclose which crime Hunka is accused of.