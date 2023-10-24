Russia Upholds 7-Year Sentence for Opposition Activist

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by an opposition activist who was sentenced to seven years in prison over social media posts that prosecutors said "justified terrorism."

Russia has banned criticism of its military campaign and has orchestrated a huge crackdown on dissent as troops fight in Ukraine.

The activist, 63-year-old Mikhail Krieger, was sentenced in May on charges of "justifying terrorism" and "inciting hatred."

The charges were brought over Facebook posts from 2019 and 2020, in which Krieger said President Vladimir Putin should be "hanged" and praised men who had attacked Federal Security Service (FSB) officers as "heroes."

At the hearing Tuesday, he denounced the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive and — according to the rights group Memorial — shouted "Glory to Ukraine!"