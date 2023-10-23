Russian Artist Fined for ‘Extremist’ Toy Doll With Prison Tattoos

A controversial Russian artist has been fined for his art piece of a toy doll covered in criminal tattoos.

Vasily Slonov was charged with “public demonstration of prohibited symbols” over the art piece, a round-bottomed doll modeled on the traditional Russian nevalyashka.

The Central District Court of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia ordered Slonov to pay a fine of 1,000 rubles ($10) and to destroy the doll.

One of the doll’s tattoos was an eight-pointed star that the authorities deemed to be a symbol of AUE, a vaguely defined youth criminal movement whose name stands for “Arestantsky. Uklad. Edin,” or “Prison. Order. Universal.”

AUE is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.