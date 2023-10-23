Police Raid Moscow Mosque for War Recruits – Reports

Russian police rounded up Muslim worshippers exiting a Moscow region mosque after Friday prayers and brought them to a military enlistment office for the war in Ukraine, media have reported.

Videos shared on social media over the weekend showed young men inside a moving bus, outside a military recruitment office and in a barracks with bunk beds.

“OMON [riot police] took me and the other men leaving the mosque to a military enlistment office after Friday prayers,” Mamut Useinov, a sales manager and TV show contestant, said in one of the circulated videos.

Authorities seized the worshippers’ passports and forced them to sign military contracts without lawyers present, according to the Mobilization news channel on the Telegram social messaging app.