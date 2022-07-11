Support The Moscow Times!
Lysychansk Residents Pray in Basements After Churches Battered By Russian Strikes

Residents of the newly Russia-occupied city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine have resorted to holding church services in basements after Russia's campaign to capture the city left its churches badly damaged.

While Russia has maintained that its forces are not targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, there has been widespread evidence that apartment buildings, schools, theatres and even churches have been fully or partially destroyed during the war.

In Lysychansk, the underground church services are perhaps symbolic of life under Russian occupation.

Here's a look at some of the underground services:
Believers during a service in a store basement near the damaged Second St. Mitrofan’s Church.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Worshippers attend a service in a store basement near the damaged Second St. Mitrofan’s Church.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Women enter a store, the basement of which is being used for religious services.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Believers are seen during a service in a basement of a store near the Second St. Mitrofan’s Church.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A woman and her child go down to a department store building basement where services are held in lieu of the damaged St. Mitrofanovsky Church.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Believers during a service in a store basement near the Second St. Mitrofan’s Church.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A priest is pictured inside the Second St. Mitrofan’s Church, which was badly damaged by Russian missile strikes.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

