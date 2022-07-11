Lysychansk Residents Pray in Basements After Churches Battered By Russian Strikes
Residents of the newly Russia-occupied city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine have resorted to holding church services in basements after Russia's campaign to capture the city left its churches badly damaged.
While Russia has maintained that its forces are not targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, there has been widespread evidence that apartment buildings, schools, theatres and even churches have been fully or partially destroyed during the war.
In Lysychansk, the underground church services are perhaps symbolic of life under Russian occupation.
Here's a look at some of the underground services:
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
