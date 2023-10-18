Putin Accepts Invites to Visit Thailand, Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted invitations to visit Thailand and Vietnam, according to government statements from the two Southeast Asian nations.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown Putin into international isolation, leaving him with few allies.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Thailand — which is not a state party to the ICC Rome Statute — opted to maintain cooperation with Russia.

Vietnam has maintained a strong relationship with Russia since the days of the Soviet Union.

President Vo Van Thuong invited Putin to visit Vietnam "soon," and Putin "happily" accepted the invitation, according to a Tuesday statement on the government's website.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited Putin for an official visit next year, he said in Beijing on Wednesday.