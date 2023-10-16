Russia Puts Exiled Pussy Riot Lawyer on Wanted List for Spreading ‘War Fakes’ — TASS

Russian authorities have placed exiled former lawyer and popular YouTube personality Mark Feygin on their wanted list on accusations of violating wartime censorship laws, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday.

Russia’s Interior Ministry earlier in the day listed Feygin in its database of wanted persons without indicating which crime he is suspected of.

An anonymous law enforcement source told TASS that Feygin has been charged with spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia outlawed disseminating “knowingly false information” about the Russian military shortly after invading Ukraine, with punishments ranging from fines to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The Moscow Times has sent Feygin a request for comment.