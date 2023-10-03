Ruble Slumps Past 100 vs. Dollar Again as Russia's Economic Woes Mount

Russia's currency briefly fell past 100 against the dollar on Tuesday, continuing to weaken on signs that the country's economy is facing slower growth and higher inflation amid the war in Ukraine.

The psychological threshold of 100 against the dollar raises the prospect of weaker spending power for Russians, who are forced to pay more for imported goods.

The ruble plunged to 150 against the dollar after war broke out last year, before recovering thanks to capital controls introduced by Russia's Central Bank to limit the impact of Western sanctions.

But the value of the currency has again been sliding in recent months, as Russia imports more and exports less.