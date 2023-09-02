Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Destroys Three Ukrainian Drones Targeting Crimea Bridge

By AFP
Kerch strait bridge Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Russia destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones that targeted the Crimea bridge, Moscow said early Saturday.

"On Sept. 2, at about 02:20 Moscow time (2320 GMT Friday), the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea," Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Telegram.

One drone was destroyed Friday and two others early Saturday, it said.

Kyiv, which says it plans to take Crimea back, has repeatedly targeted the strategic bridge that connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Last month, the peninsula's Russian-installed governor said Russian air defense forces had shot down three Ukrainian missiles over the bridge, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's pet projects.

The 18-kilometer concrete bridge consists of two parallel structures, one reserved for road traffic and the other for rail traffic.

An attack in July caused major damage to the road section of the bridge, which is also used to transport military equipment.

