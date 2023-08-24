Prigozhin Supporters Mourn Wagner Boss After Apparent Death

Supporters of Wagner Group leader Yevegny Prigozhin, who is believed to have been killed in a dramatic plane crash, have started laying flowers outside the former headquarters of the mercenary outfit in St. Petersburg.

Russian officials said Prigozhin and several of his close aides were on board the Embraer executive jet that crashed in northwestern Russia on Wednesday. However, the Wagner boss' death has not yet been confirmed.

Makeshift memorials appeared outside the private military group's former headquarters around midnight Thursday, with footage showing mourners bringing flowers, candles and patches featuring Wagner’s skull logo.

Similar memorials were spotted in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, according to the news website Sota. At least one supporter staged a one-man picket in the city of Yaroslavl, the news website 7x7 reported.

"Guys, we just have no words right now," said one masked man, who claimed to be a member of Wagner, according to AFP journalists.

"Let's support Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin] and all our commanders. We need your support now."