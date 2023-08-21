Russia Files Lawsuit Against Country's Wealthiest Businessman

The Russian government is suing the country’s wealthiest businessman for alleged “corrupt collusion” in a deal to buy a Siberian power plant operator from an ex-minister, according to media reports.

The Prosecutor General’s Office seeks to seize the operator, Sibeco, that industrialist Andrei Melnichenko had purchased from ex-minister Mikhail Abyzov in 2018, Forbes Russia reported Sunday.

Melnichenko, the founder and ex-beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem and coal producer SUEK, became Russia’s wealthiest billionaire this year, with a net worth of $25 billion thanks to rising prices for those commodities.

Abyzov, a onetime close ally of former President Dmitry Medvedev, was arrested in 2019 and his assets were seized by the state. He is currently on trial for fraud.