Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Volunteer Soldier Turns Himself In After Grenade Threat

Updated:
Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov seen talking with the volunteer soldier. t.me/rbc_ufa

A Russian volunteer soldier who threatened to detonate a grenade in public unless charges of desertion against him were dropped has turned himself in to the authorities after speaking with the governor of Bashkortostan, local media reported Wednesday.

Security forces cordoned off a section of a highway in the southern Urals city of Ufa in response to the armed soldier’s threat, according to the Ufa1.ru news website.

The outlet identified the man as Ildar, a 39-year-old volunteer soldier who had escaped while being transported to a psychiatric evaluation as part of the criminal desertion case against him.

Ildar, whose last name was not provided by Ufa1.ru, demanded to speak with Radiy Khabirov, the governor of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, in which Ufa is the administrative capital.

Ildar surrendered and handed over the grenade to Russian National Guard troops after speaking with Khabirov for half an hour, Ufa1.ru reported.

Videos of Khabirov urging Ildar — by phone and in person — to disarm before starting negotiations were published online.

It was not immediately clear whether authorities agreed to the soldier’s demands or plan to continue pursuing the desertion charges after his surrender.

“I guarantee, if there’s anything I can do for you, I’ll do it,” Khabirov was heard telling the soldier from his office by phone.

The incident was resolved within four hours, according to Ufa1.ru.

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Soldiers

Read more

No More Obituaries

Siberian Region Stops Publishing Ukraine War Deaths Over Media Tallies – Reports

The republic of Khakasia last published an obituary of a local soldier killed in Ukraine in April, according to media reports.
1 Min read
passing muster

Russian Military to Draft 147,000 New Recruits in Spring Call-Up 

Russia's Defense Ministry is to enlist an additional 12,500 recruits for compulsory military service this spring.
2 Min read
Obituary

First President of Russia’s Bashkortostan Murtaza Rakhimov Dies at 88

Murtaza Rakhimov, the first president of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, died at age 88 on Wednesday in the region’s capital Ufa after...
legal entitlement

Former Russian Official Demands to Be Deemed a 'Foreign Agent'

A onetime close ally of the republic of Bashkortostan's pro-Kremlin leader filed a lawsuit with the Russian Supreme Court on Monday demanding...