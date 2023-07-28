Russian Tourists Flock to Thailand – Bloomberg

The number of Russian visitors to Thailand has skyrocketed by more than 1,000% this year, as other popular destinations in Europe and elsewhere have become difficult to enter for Russian nationals following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported late Thursday.

Between January and June, the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry recorded 791,574 arrivals by Russian nationals, Bloomberg said.

More than half of those flew directly into the island of Phuket, which has long attracted Russia's wealthier citizens.

This year, Phuket has become the top source of tourists in the popular resort, Bloomberg added, citing Phuket Tourist Association data.