Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Shelling Kills 2 Children in Ukraine – Governor

By AFP
Pavlo Kyrylenko / Facebook

Russian shelling killed two children — a brother and sister — in the village of Druzhba (Friendship) in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the local governor said.

"At about three o'clock in the afternoon, the Russians shelled the village with artillery — one of the shells hit the yard where the children were," Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media.

The boy was aged 10 and the girl 16.

Earlier Friday, Kyrylenko said a couple had also been killed by Grad rocket fire in the city of Kostyantynivka.

In the Chernigiv region in northern Ukraine, governor Vyacheslav Chaus said an employee of a cultural center had been found dead after Russian shelling.

In the region of Odesa, southern Ukraine, Governor Oleh Kiper said that out of a total of 21 people wounded in a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks over the past four days, four people were still hospitalized.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

Cargo 200

Russia Uses Putin’s Air Fleet to Return Soldiers Killed in Ukraine

The Moscow Times has found a correlation between flights’ arrivals in Russian regions and news coverage of soldiers’ funerals.
3 Min read
'unflagging commitment'

Biden Makes Surprise Trip to Kyiv Before Invasion Anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday made a trip to Kyiv organized in strict secrecy, promising $500 million in fresh arms deliveries and "unwavering" American...
3 Min read
'a serious problem'

U.S. Says China Mulling Weapons for Russia in Ukraine War

The comments appeared to be among the clearest warnings yet that China might be poised to expand its support for Russia.
2 Min read
damning report

Ukraine Calls Retail Giant Auchan 'Weapon of Russian Aggression'

Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday accused French retailer Auchan of being a "full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression" following a joint investigation...
2 Min read