Russia Tightens Exit Rules for Foreign Businesses – Vedomosti

Russian authorities have drafted a 10-point list of requirements that would complicate foreign businesses’ exit from and potential return to Russia, the Vedomosti business daily reported Friday.

If a company is owned by an individual or parent from Russia’s list of “unfriendly” countries, the proceeds from its sale to Russian owners may not be transferred abroad, according to a July 7 ruling by Russia’s commission on foreign investments cited by Vedomosti.

The list of “unfriendly” countries mainly consists of Western nations that have sanctioned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign companies are also barred from including buyback options on the sale of their Russian assets for two or more years, the publication reported.

Companies with buyback options already in place would be required to pay a market price and take into account “economic benefits” for current Russian owners if they choose to return to the market.

Foreign companies must “understand what they’re losing” by pulling out of Russia, Vedomosti quoted an anonymous source close to the government as saying.