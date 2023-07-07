Russian Lawyer Attacked With Green Dye in Moscow

A Russian lawyer was attacked and doused in green antiseptic dye at a bus stop in Moscow on Thursday.

Yelena Ponomareva, 46, said she was diagnosed with second-degree chemical eye burns following the attack carried out by an unidentified assailant.

A photo shared by her colleague showed Ponomareva’s head, arms and dress fully covered in the green antiseptic commonly known in Russia as zelyonka.

Independent legal news outlet Advokatskaya Ulitsa said Ponomareva had been under state protection following past attacks.