Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Assaulted Russian Reporter Back in Moscow, Condition 'Difficult'

By AFP
Journalist Yelena Milashina. Video grab

Award-winning Russian investigative journalist Yelena Milashina, who was badly beaten in the restive republic of Chechnya, is in a "difficult" condition in a Moscow hospital, her editor told AFP Wednesday.

International press freedom and rights groups voiced concern after Milashina said she had been beaten and held at gunpoint with a lawyer during a work trip to the volatile region in southern Russia.

"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult: she was really severely beaten, beaten with a stick," Dmitry Muratov, the editor of her paper, Novaya Gazeta, told AFP reporters in the Russian capital.

Novaya Gazeta after the incident this week published a video of Milashina in hospital with her head shaven and her hands bandaged.

Human Rights Watch said the attackers shaved her head and poured a green-colored dye over her.

The Kremlin and the strongman leader of Chechnya said those responsible should be identified.

Muratov said Wednesday that Milashina's fingers had been broken and that the attackers had demanded access to her phone: "Her condition is what you'd expect," he added.

Milashina has covered rights abuses in Chechnya, the Caucasus republic ruled by former warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, for years.

Novaya Gazeta since 2000 has seen six journalists and contributors killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead in Moscow on President Vladimir Putin's birthday.

Read more about: Journalists , Novaya Gazeta , Chechnya

Read more

donated proceeds

Russian Nobel Laureate to Auction Peace Prize for Ukraine Refugees

Dmitry Muratov and the Novaya Gazeta newspaper where he is editor-in-chief have spoken out fiercely against the war despite a crackdown.
press freedom

Russia's Novaya Gazeta Deletes Chechnya Lockdown Article After Kadyrov Threat

Kadyrov had said the story would lead “someone” to “commit a crime” against its author.
under attack

Prominent Russian Journalist, Lawyer Attacked in Chechnya

The two were in Chechnya to attend the trial of a blogger who was jailed after showing the alleged luxury properties of Chechen officials.
LGBT

Chechnya Opens Investigation Into Kidnappings, Murders of Gays

The regional prosecutor's office in Chechnya will investigate reports that local authorities are carrying out mass arrests of suspected gay men in the...