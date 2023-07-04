Russian Acting School to Train Future Actors at Destroyed Mariupol Theater

A Russian state acting school has opened enrollment for a theater arts program that will train future actors and directors for the Mariupol drama theater in occupied southern Ukraine.

“The program will be carried out through in-person courses on a state-funded basis for the Mariupol Russian Drama Theater, focusing on ‘Acting’ and ‘Theater Directing’ degrees,” St. Petersburg’s State Institute of Performing Arts (RGISI) said on its website.

Between 300 and 600 people sheltering inside the Mariupol theater are estimated to have been killed by a Russian airstrike last March, which Amnesty International has said was likely a deliberate attack on civilians. The theater has become a symbol of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine throughout its 16-month invasion.

According to RGISI, enrollment in its new theater arts program is open to residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which Moscow claimed as Russian territory following rushed referendums in September 2022 that were widely condemned as a sham by the international community.