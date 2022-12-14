St. Petersburg Funnels $1.5Mln from City Budget to Mariupol Reconstruction – Media

St. Petersburg has contributed 100 million rubles ($1.5 million) toward the reconstruction of Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian port city largely destroyed by Russian troops this year, the independent media outlet Rotonda reported.

The allocation has apparently cut into the city’s budget for ice and snow cleanup, making the streets of Russia’s second-largest city — already notorious for their treacherous snow and ice cover every winter — especially dangerous for residents.

A city-owned enterprise, Center, was ordered in June to pay 300,000 rubles ($4,836) to a woman who broke her leg slipping on an icy street that the company was responsible for keeping ice-free, Rotonda reported.

Center filed an appeal with a local court earlier this month to reduce the compensation amount.

In its appeal, Center disclosed its expenses, which included over 100 million rubles for “rebuilding and restoration works” in Russian-occupied Mariupol, Rotonda reported, citing a copy of the appeal it obtained.