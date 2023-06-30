Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Organizers Confirm Cancellation of Russia’s Flagship Air Show

Vladimir Putin watches demonstration flights during the opening of the MAKS-2019 in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow Region. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Organizers of Russia’s International Air and Space Salon (MAKS) confirmed Friday that the flagship airshow due to be held in July this year in the Moscow region town of Zhukovsky has been postponed to 2024. 

MAKS airshow has been held biennially since 1993, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors over the years. This year marks the first-ever cancellation of the event that has been traditionally attended by President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials. 

Reports that this year’s show could be canceled over security concerns first appeared in Russian media in late May. 

Military and aviation experts also told The Moscow Times that the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions mean this year’s show would attract just a handful of foreign buyers, making it largely pointless. 

MAKS organizers stayed short of clarifying the reason for postponing the show in the statement released on their official website. 

“MAKS air show has been — and undoubtedly will remain — the hallmark of the domestic aerospace industry,” said the message released Friday.

Read more

news

Russia Will Be 'Stronger' in Wake of Wagner Revolt Says Lavrov

"Russia has always overcome all its problems... it comes out stronger and stronger,” Lavrov told journalists during a briefing in Moscow.
1 Min read
On thin ice

Poland Detains Russian Hockey Player Suspected of Spying for Moscow

According to the Polish prosecutor's office, the detained man is the 14th person arrested as part of an investigation into a Russian "spy ring."
1 Min read
Down but not out

Wagner Still Recruiting Fighters After Failed Mutiny – Reports

Recruiters for the private military outfit told journalists that little had changed since last weekend's dramatic events.
2 Min read
Ravaged city

Russians Buy Up Property in Occupied Mariupol As Counteroffensive Looms

The occupied Ukrainian city's real estate market is seen as a potential tourist destination due to its location on the Sea of Azov.
2 Min read