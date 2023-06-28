Russia Labels Independent News Outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities have added Latvia-based independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe to the country's list of “undesirable” organizations.

The designation means the outlet must cease all operations inside Russia and makes it a crime to engage with the publication in any way, including sharing its content online.

The Prosecutor General's Office said the decision was based on an audit that, among other things, determined that the news outlet “is carrying out activities aimed at creating and distributing materials that damage interests of the Russian Federation.”

“The main topics of its publications include false information about alleged massive violations of the rights and freedoms of citizens in Russia, accusations of our country unleashing a war of aggression in Ukraine, committing war crimes against civilians and repressions,” the Prosecutor General's office said in a statement late Wednesday.