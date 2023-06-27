8 Dead, 56 Injured in Russian Strike on Ukraine Restaurant

Updated with Wednesday morning's casualty count.

At least eight people were killed and more than 50 wounded in a Russian rocket strike that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, authorities said Tuesday.

Ukrainian police said Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city.

"The bodies of three people, including a minor born in 2008, have been recovered from the rubble. Among the injured was a child born in 2022," the interior ministry said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian emergency service said on Telegram that 56 people were injured in the strike, which destroyed the popular Ria Pizza restaurant.

"There were a lot of people in there — there are children under the rubble," said Yevhen, who had been dining with two friends.

"We were just about to leave," he said, but one of his friends was now "under the rubble," he told AFP after the explosion.