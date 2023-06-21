Russian Nuclear Scientist Jailed 9 Years for Treason

A scientist at a Russian nuclear research facility in the Nizhny Novgorod region has been sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of "high treason," local media reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials.

Investigators accused Viktor Ilyin — an employee at the Federal Nuclear Center in the closed town of Serov — of attempting to engage in espionage activities on behalf of Ukraine, the U.S. and Britain.

Ilyin was said to have sought to provide Western security services with "information about the latest scientific developments” in Russia.

"To conceal his illegal activities, the man used forged documents and special software," the Federal Security Service's (FSB) press service said.