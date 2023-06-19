32K Russian Ex-Convicts Return Home After Fighting – Wagner

Some 32,000 former prisoners recruited by the Wagner mercenary group have returned to Russia after fighting in Ukraine, the private military company’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Sunday.

“As of June 18, 2023, 32,000 persons previously convicted and who took part in the special military operation among the ranks of the Wagner PMC went home at the end of their contracts,” Prigozhin said, using the Kremlin's preferred term for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement came just days after President Vladimir Putin publicly confirmed investigative reports that he had personally pardoned Russian convicts who signed up to fight with the mercenary group.

Prigozhin boasted that less than 1% of all Wagner recruits have committed crimes after completing their contracts and being released.

“Persons released from prison during the same period without a Wagner PMC contract committed 80 times more crimes,” Prigozhin claimed in an audio message published by his press service.