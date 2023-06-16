Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Missile Strikes Over Kyiv as African Leaders Visit

By AFP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave, in the town of Bucha. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Ukraine said Friday it withstood a wave of Russian missiles including hypersonic Kinzhals, which were downed over the Kyiv region where African leaders were due to hold talks as part of a peace mission. 

"Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. 

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones. 

All were intercepted over the Kyiv region, the chief of the Kyiv military administration Serhiy Popko said.

The capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there was no damage in Kyiv and reported an explosion from air defense in the central Podil district.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital," Kuleba said. 

The South African presidency said "the mission is proceeding well and as planned. We await the commencement of talks with (Ukrainian) President Zelensky."

The presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros; and representatives from Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville were due to hold talks in Kyiv. 

A part of the delegation visited Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, on Friday morning. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

'self-made rumor'

North Korea Denies Arms Dealing With Russia

North Korea on Sunday denied providing arms to Moscow after the United States said the nuclear-armed state supplied rockets and missiles to Russia's...
deadly strikes

Moscow Says 14 Killed in Ukraine Strike on Eastern Hospital, Kyiv Claims 3 Dead in Russian Strike

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Luhansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24...
‘Maximum activation’

'Fierce' Battle in Ukraine for Vuhledar Near Donetsk

Ukrainian troops were locked in a "fierce" confrontation with Russian fighters Friday for control of the town of Vuhledar southwest of Donetsk as the two...
pearl of the Black Sea

Ukraine's Odesa Wins UNESCO Status Despite Russia Opposition

UNESCO added the historic center of Ukraine's port city Odesa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea," to its World Heritage List on Wednesday...