$1.7M Contract Shows Iran-Russia Ammo Deal – Sky News

An arms contract signed last fall claims to show Iranian ammunition supplies to Russia, Sky News reported Monday, citing an unnamed informed source.

If confirmed as authentic, the contract offers direct evidence of Western accusations that Iran has supplied Russia with ammunition amid its offensive on Ukraine. Tehran has repeatedly denied selling arms and ammunition to Moscow since the start of the war.

The 16-page document dated Sept. 14, 2022, and written in English lists 1,000 122mm, 125mm and 155mm high-explosive rounds totaling $1,013,100.

A separate Russian-language annex to the contract lists 72,000 rounds of the same caliber without specifying their cost.

Another five-page contract includes $740,000 worth of T-72 tanks and Howitzer artillery barrels, according to Sky News.

The parties in the deal are said to be Russia’s state military import-export company Rosoboronexport and Iran’s defense and logistics ministry.