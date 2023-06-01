Support The Moscow Times!
Three Killed in Russian Strike on Kyiv

By AFP
Kyiv's military administration Telegram channel / t.me/VA_Kyiv

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early Thursday, killing at least three people including a child and bringing fresh terror to the city after a week of strikes.

Moscow's forces have recently launched a series of aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital, including an unusual daytime attack on Monday that sent residents running for shelter.

Thursday's attack began around 3:00 am local time (0000 GMT) when cruise and ballistic missiles were fired on the city, killing three people and injuring 12 others, officials said.

"In the Desnyanskyi district: three people died, including one child (born in 2012) and 10 people were injured, including one child," the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

"In the Dniprovskyi district: two people were injured."

Previous official reports had said two children were killed in the strikes.

