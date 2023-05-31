Serbian Criminals Helped Son of Russian Governor Flee Italy Arrest – WSJ

A Kremlin-linked entrepreneur accused of smuggling U.S. military technology to Russia had fled house arrest in Italy with the help of a Serbian criminal gang, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the events.

Artyom Uss, 41, the son of the ex-governor of Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region, escaped in March the day after an Italian court approved his extradition to the United States. He faces up to 30 years in U.S. prison on charges including the illegal export of “powerful” U.S. military technology.

Italian media reported at the time that Uss may have been aided by the Russian security services. But WSJ reported that Italian authorities “would have known” about the direct involvement of Russian intelligence.

Instead, WSJ said that Uss, aided by “a gang of Serbian criminals,” evaded Italian police by switching cars and crossing several borders before reaching Serbia.

He is believed to have flown to Moscow from Serbia.