Russia Sentences 8 Mobilized Soldiers to Prison for Deserting in Ukraine

A Russian military court has sentenced eight mobilized soldiers to prison terms of up to seven years for deserting their unit in eastern Ukraine, the independent Mediazona news website reported Tuesday, citing their lawyer.

The soldiers had been sent to a field camp in the Moscow-occupied region of Luhansk after being drafted in September as part of the Kremlin’s “partial” military mobilization for the war, Mediazona said.

The soldiers, who complained of a lack of equipment and provisions, had been set to go to the front on Dec. 24, but fled the camp in order to “save [their] life and health,” lawyer Yevgeny Saveskul told Mediazona.