Artist Ilya Kabakov Dies at Age 89

On Saturday the artist Ilya Kabakov passed away, “surrounded by his loved ones, just shy of his 90th year,” his wife and collaborator Emilia announced online.

Kabakov is considered one of the most important artists of the former Soviet Union. Born in what was called Dnipropetrovsk (then Ukrainian SSR, now Dnipro, Ukraine), he was evacuated with his family to Samarkand during WWII, fortuitously where the Leningrad Academy of Art had also moved. He studied there until he and his family returned to Moscow after the war. He graduated from the Surikov State Art Institute with a specialty in graphic design and book illustration. He joined the Union of Artists in 1959 and was accepted as a full member in 1962. For the next 20 years Kabakov worked officially as a book illustrator.

Unofficially he and a group of artists living on Sretensky Bulvar in Moscow and mostly working as illustrators and graphic artists joined together to discuss art and, eventually, show their “unofficial” art. Kabakov began to work on series that combined texts, illustrations or realistic depictions, and abstract forms, textures and colors. Kabakov created albums — illustrated “stories” about fictional people, often with banal lives and depicted in impossible situations, sometimes floating or flying in the air, with texts — absurd in these contexts — painted in perfect Soviet-era school-child cursive. Eventually some of the Sretensky group and Kabakov became known as the Moscow conceptualists.