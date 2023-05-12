Ukraine Launching Preparatory Strikes Ahead of Counteroffensive – CNN

Ukrainian forces have launched preparatory strikes on Russian military targets ahead of their highly anticipated counteroffensive, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior unnamed U.S. military official.

“Shaping” operations prepare the battlefield for advancing forces by attacking weapons depots, command centers and armor and artillery systems. CNN describes these operations as a standard tactic employed ahead of major combined operations.

The strikes could continue for “many days before the bulk of any planned Ukrainian offensive,” CNN cited the U.S. official as saying.

Shaping operations “can also be designed to confuse the enemy,” according to the broadcaster.

The tactic resembles those used in Ukraine’s previous successful recapture of southern and northeastern territories from occupying Russian forces last year.