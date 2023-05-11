Russia Jails Ex-Teacher 5.5 Years for Calling Crimean Bridge Blast ‘Putin’s Birthday Gift’

A Russian court has sentenced a former teacher to five and a half years in prison for referring to last fall’s Crimean Bridge explosion as President Vladimir Putin’s “birthday gift” online, independent media reported Thursday.

Nikita Tushkanov, 28, was accused of “approving of” the blasts, which badly damaged the bridge linking mainland Russia to annexed Crimea, on the popular social network VKontakte.

“A birthday gift for Putler,” Tushkanov wrote in an Oct. 8, 2022, VKontakte post, using a derogatory portmanteau combining Putin’s and Hitler’s names.

Russia's Second Western Military Garrison Court found him guilty of justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian military, according to the Mediazona news website.

It handed Tushkanov a 5.5-year sentence in a penal colony.