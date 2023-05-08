Leaders of Five Former Soviet Republics to Join Putin on Victory Day 

The leaders of five former Soviet republics have confirmed their attendance at Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow on Tuesday.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday both confirmed their participation in the flagship event on Red Square, while Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev both commenced their two-day visit to Russia on the same day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be joined by Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov — the only foreign leader to have given advance confirmation of his participation in the flagship parade.