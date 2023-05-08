Leaders of Five Former Soviet Republics to Join Putin on Victory Day 

The leaders of five former Soviet republics have confirmed their attendance at Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow on Tuesday.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday both confirmed their participation in the flagship event on Red Square, while Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev both commenced their two-day visit to Russia on the same day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be joined by Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov — the only foreign leader to have given advance confirmation of his participation in the flagship parade.
The five foreign leaders will join Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tribune above Lenin's Mausoleum on Red Square from where they will watch a procession of as many as 125 military vehicles and 10,000 personnel through Moscow's central square.
Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Though Victory Day celebrations have long been used by the Kremlin to showcase Russia’s military might and to boost patriotic feelings among its citizens, this year’s celebrations — which will take place against a background of increased aerial attacks on Russian territory — may see some of the most modest Victory celebrations to date.