Russia Releases First Film Shot in Space, Beating Hollywood Project

The first feature film ever shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas on Thursday, which was celebrated in Moscow as a victory over a rival Hollywood project.

In "The Challenge" a surgeon played by the actress Yulia Peresild is sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to save a cosmonaut injured during a spacewalk.

Along with Peresild, Russia sent film director Klim Shipenko for a 12-day stay on the ISS in October 2021 to shoot scenes aboard the orbital laboratory.

The Russian crew beat a Hollywood project also shot in space, which has the backing of "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise, NASA, and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

President Vladimir Putin has lauded “The Challenge,” saying "We are the first to have shot a feature film in orbit, aboard a spacecraft. Once again the first".