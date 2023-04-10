Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Ramping Up Border Defense as Finland Enters NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö. NATO / Flickr

Russia has stepped up the defense of its northwestern borders following its neighbor Finland’s entry into NATO, the commander of the Russian military air defense and missile defense forces said in an interview published Monday.

“Under these conditions, air defense troops are practicing the protection of the state border in the northwest in accordance with the increased threat level,” Andrei Demin, deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the Defense Ministry-run newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

Finland became the 31st member of the U.S.-led military alliance last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a historic strategic shift in the previously non-aligned Nordic country.

The Kremlin warned it would take “countermeasures to ensure our own tactical and strategic security,” describing Helsinki’s entry into the bloc as an “escalation” and an “encroachment on Russia’s security and national interests.”

Joining NATO places Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, under the alliance's collective defense pledge known as Article Five.

Sweden, which like Finland abandoned decades of military non-alignment after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, remains blocked from NATO as members Turkey and Hungary refuse to ratify Stockholm’s bid on a litany of disputes.

The Kremlin has threatened to take “countermeasures” in response to what it described as an escalation and an encroachment on Russia’s national security.

Read more about: Defense , NATO , Finland

Read more

dropped non-alignment

Russia Says It Is Not a Threat to Finland

Turkey is expected to approve Helsinki's NATO bid, which it put forward after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
'european de-escalation'

Russia Scales Down Military Drills Near NATO Borders in 2020 – Official

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy accused the U.S. and NATO allies of continuing to stage war games near Russia’s borders.
Defense

Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says

The comments come after Trump called on NATO members to increase defense spending.
Poland

U.S. Base Will Turn Poland Into Potential Target, Russian Senator Warns

Poland offered to pay the United States $2 billion to house a permanent military installation to deter “potential Russian aggression.”