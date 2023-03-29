Top Agriculture Trader Cargill to Stop Exporting Russian Grain

The top global agricultural commodity trader Cargill is to stop exporting Russian grain this summer while maintaining its other operations in the country, Russia’s RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing a letter sent by Cargill Russia to a senior Russian official.

Cargill Russia has reportedly notified Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut of its intentions to end its grain exports from Russia from the start of the next grain exporting season on July 1.

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry told Reuters that its grain shipments abroad would not be affected by Cargill’s decision to end exports.

“The company’s grain export assets will continue to operate regardless of who manages them,” the ministry was quoted as saying.