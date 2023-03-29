Support The Moscow Times!
Firm Owned by Kremlin Spokesman's Daughter Sees Massive Revenue Spike

Elizaveta Peskov and her father Dmitry Peskov. Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

An event company owned in part by Elizaveta Peskova — the daughter of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov — was revealed to have grown its revenue by 70 times in 2022 compared to the previous year, independent news outlet Verstka reported on Tuesday.

Centrum Moscow, whose clients include Russia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Moscow Government, and various other government agencies, earned 137 million rubles ($1.77 million) in 2022 compared to just 1.9 million rubles ($24,614.) in 2021, Verstka said.

Peskova, 25, owns a 30% stake in Centrum Moscow, which despite being founded in 2004 has only been active in the past few years.

Last year, the company was contracted to organize the "Made in Russia" event during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Describing the Peskov family's "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary" the U.S. Treasury Department added both father and daughter to its sanctions list last March as part of a drive to target members of the Russian elite known to support the war in Ukraine.

The EU has also added Peskova to its sanctions list, citing her association “with a listed person” — presumably her father — “who has actively supported actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine.”

Peskova initially spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine, posting “no to war” on her Instagram account in the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, before subsequently deleting the post.

