Firm Owned by Kremlin Spokesman's Daughter Sees Massive Revenue Spike

An event company owned in part by Elizaveta Peskova — the daughter of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov — was revealed to have grown its revenue by 70 times in 2022 compared to the previous year, independent news outlet Verstka reported on Tuesday.

Centrum Moscow, whose clients include Russia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Moscow Government, and various other government agencies, earned 137 million rubles ($1.77 million) in 2022 compared to just 1.9 million rubles ($24,614.) in 2021, Verstka said.

Peskova, 25, owns a 30% stake in Centrum Moscow, which despite being founded in 2004 has only been active in the past few years.