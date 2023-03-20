Russia Halts Disposal of Old Weapons Amid Ukraine Invasion

Russia has halted its disposal of Soviet-era weapons since invading Ukraine last year, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Monday, citing procurement data.

The report comes amid widespread reports of the Russian army being plagued with equipment shortages throughout the 13 months of its offensive.

Russia had spent 7.7 billion rubles ($100.3 million) on contracts to destroy leftover weapons, including intercontinental missiles, radio-guided missiles, fuel and other equipment, from 2014-22.

January 2022, the last month before the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, marked the last time that Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract to dispose of artillery ammunition.

A Russian army contractor on the battlefield told MT’s Russian service on condition of anonymity that mothballed Soviet equipment is making it to the frontlines in large quantities in poor condition due to improper storage.