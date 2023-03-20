Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Halts Disposal of Old Weapons Amid Ukraine Invasion

Updated:
Servicemen from Central Military District repair units restore equipment damaged on the battlefield in Ukraine. Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russia has halted its disposal of Soviet-era weapons since invading Ukraine last year, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Monday, citing procurement data.

The report comes amid widespread reports of the Russian army being plagued with equipment shortages throughout the 13 months of its offensive.

Russia had spent 7.7 billion rubles ($100.3 million) on contracts to destroy leftover weapons, including intercontinental missiles, radio-guided missiles, fuel and other equipment, from 2014-22.

January 2022, the last month before the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, marked the last time that Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract to dispose of artillery ammunition.

A Russian army contractor on the battlefield told MT’s Russian service on condition of anonymity that mothballed Soviet equipment is making it to the frontlines in large quantities in poor condition due to improper storage.

Spending on disposal of weapons since 2014 in billions of rubles
Spending on disposal of weapons since 2014 in billions of rubles

“That’s why the frontline isn’t moving,” he said.

Russian authorities have not spoken publicly about whether arms disposal deals have been classified since 2022.

Of the 7.7 billion rubles spent over the eight-year period from 2014-22, missile disposal accounted for more than half at 4.3 billion rubles ($56 million) for 74 contracts, according to MT Russia’s analysis of procurement data.

vchkogpu/telegram
vchkogpu/telegram

Ammunition came in second at almost 350 million rubles ($4.5 million) for 15 contracts, with tanks and armored vehicles third at more than 230 million rubles ($3 million) for 35 contracts.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) estimated that the Russian Armed Forces had 65% of their 80,000 weapons, including tanks, combat aircraft and artillery systems, in storage at the start of the Ukraine war.

Oryx, a website that tracks destroyed and captured equipment in the war, estimates Russia lost 8,590 armored vehicles in 2022.

Read more about: Weapons , Ukraine war

Read more

Cluster bombs

Two Killed, Eight Wounded in Eastern Ukraine: Mayor

The mayor of Kramatorsk accused Moscow of having used cluster bombs in the attack.
2 Min read
friendly advice

Russia Warns Israel Against Supplying Arms to Ukraine

Releads with Russia's warning to Israel. Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Air defense

Zelensky Says U.S. Aid Not 'Charity' on Triumphant U.S. Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday directly appealed for long-term U.S. support on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion, saying...
In depth

Is Russia Receiving Weapons From North Korea?

Washington claimed last month that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea and using those weapons in Ukraine.  The allegations that the two heavily...