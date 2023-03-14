Paris 2024 Chief Says IOC Has 'Last Word' on Russian Inclusion

In an interview to mark 500 days until the start of the Paris Olympics, organizing committee head Tony Estanguet stressed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have the "last word" on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete next year.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was facilitated by its ally Belarus, there have been calls from across the sporting world either to ban athletes from both countries from the Games or compel them to compete under a neutral flag.

Last week, however, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) became the first Olympic sport to reopen events to athletes from the two nations when it decided to allow fencers to compete in Olympic qualifying events, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

"The international federations are currently refining their qualifications, to know if Russian or Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in these qualifying competitions," Estanguet told AFP.